Peskov: Russia must finish the special operation

The spokesperson for the Russian president Putin, Dmitry Peskov, says Russia must follow through and finish its job [special operation] because it “has no other alternative.” His comment came after the shelling of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation by Ukraine, Kommersant reports.
According to him, Western countries ignored a similar situation in the Donbas region even before the start of the special military operation.
“We need to know our job, do our job and finish our job to the end. We have no other alternative,” Peskov said in the program programme “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on Russia-1 TV channel.