News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
June 04
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
June 04
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Peskov: Russia must finish the special operation
Peskov: Russia must finish the special operation
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The spokesperson for the Russian president Putin, Dmitry Peskov, says Russia must follow through and finish its job [special operation] because it “has no other alternative.” His comment came after the shelling of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation by Ukraine, Kommersant reports.

According to him, Western countries ignored a similar situation in the Donbas region even before the start of the special military operation.

“We need to know our job, do our job and finish our job to the end. We have no other alternative,” Peskov said in the program programme “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on Russia-1 TV channel.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos