Armenia PM sends condolences over train crash in India

The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a telegram of condolence to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi in connection with the tragic railway accident in India.
“Your Excellency,
I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic incident of three trains colliding yesterday evening in Balasore district of Odisha, India, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths.
On behalf of the Government of Armenia and myself, I express my condolences and support to the families and relatives of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.
At this difficult moment, we express our solidarity with the brotherly Indian people and the Government of India,” the message says.