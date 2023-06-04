500 mil people rally in Warsaw against government

A grand anti-government rally took place in Poland's capital Warsaw on Sunday, drawing citizens from across the country to express their outrage at the right-wing rule that undermines democratic norms and raises fears of the country following Hungary and Turkey on the road to autocracy, The Associated Press reports.
Former Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on the Poles to rally with him for the sake of Poland's future.
Alongside Tusk marched the former Polish president Lech Wałęsa, the leader of the Solidarity movement, which played a historic role in overthrowing communism in Poland.
The march is held on the 34th anniversary of the first democratic elections in 1989, after Poland emerged from decades of communist rule.