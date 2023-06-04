Stoltenberg: Sweden has fulfilled its obligations

During a personal meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed Sweden's application to join NATO. This was reported by the Press Service of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
“Mr Stoltenberg noted that Stockholm has taken significant, concrete steps to meet Türkiye’s concerns, including amending the Swedish constitution, ending its arms embargo, and stepping up counter-terrorism cooperation, including against the PKK. He further noted that important new anti-terrorism legislation has come into force in the past few days, and that Sweden has fulfilled its obligations,” the NATO Press Service said in a statement, adding that it was hard for Stoltenberg “to see demonstrations against Türkiye and against NATO in Sweden, but that the organisers should not be allowed to succeed in their attempts to block counter-terrorism cooperation and stop Sweden from joining the Alliance.”