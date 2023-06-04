Armenia Security Council chief: There is chance for peace treaty with Azerbaijan by year’s end

We have had some progress in Chisinau on the border delimitation issue, we cannot say that the issue has been finally resolved, but we have progress. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, said this on the air of a Public Television program.

"All issues are important, and all issues are interconnected with each other. I am convinced that if we have progress in humanitarian issues—that is, if all the captives are released—, we will be able to find information about the missing persons and find out their fate, as well as regarding the lifting of the [ongoing Azerbaijani] blockade [of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)], the Nagorno-Karabakh problem—that is, regarding the Stepanakert-Baku dialogue and discussions; that is, if security and rights are discussed in this format—, I believe we are moving forward with certain steps," said Grigoryan.

When asked whether Armenia was getting close to signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia said that the talks were going very intensively and if they can maintain this course, there is a chance to have a peace treaty by the end of the year.

"Our [i.e., Armenia] disposition is such that we find solutions and advance the peace agenda within the framework of these solutions and have a peace agreement," said Grigoryan.