Jeep is developing off-road self-driving system
Jeep is developing off-road self-driving system
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Jeep is developing an off-road self-driving system, Motor.ru reported.

The company has already brought the first prototypes of all-terrain vehicles with the new system to driving tests. The announcement coincides with National Autonomous Vehicle Day in the US.

Two prototypes based on the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe hybrid all-terrain vehicle series are working in the Moab desert. The natural training ground, home to the brand's traditional annual Easter Safari, features steep rocky slopes with elevation changes that create ideal conditions for off-road autopilot testing.

Neda Cvijetic, Head of Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Driving at Stellantis, personally tested the new developments, which will be publicly presented in the summer.

Jeep states that driverless off-road driving technology will be useful both for experienced drivers, who will be able to expand their skills in driving on rough terrain, and for beginners, who do not have experience driving in special conditions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
