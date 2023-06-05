Turkey to increase fee for passage through Bosphorus, Dardanelles

Turkey is increasing the fee for the passage of ships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles by more than 8 percent from July 1. After this decision, the country's respective revenues may reach $900 million in the current year, Aydinlik newspaper writes, citing the decision by the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey.

The Turkish authorities increased the cost of passage fees for commercial ships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles five times in October of last year. The amount has been calculated on the basis of the gold franc since the signing of the Montreux Convention in 1936, which regulates navigation in the two aforesaid straits.

Aydinlik notes that at the time of the signing of the Montreux Convention, the gold franc was equal to 0.8 US dollars, whereas in October of last year, the value rose to 4.08 US dollars.

"In addition, a decision was made that the gold franc will not be specified from now on and will be updated by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure at the end of June every year," the newspaper added.