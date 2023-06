According to preliminary data, 15 people were killed and another 8 were missing in Haiti as a result of the floods and landslides caused by Tropical Storm Arlene, the country's main civil defense department reported.

"(…) 7,475 families were affected, 1,219 houses were flooded, and about 13,390 people were evacuated in the Western Department, Nippes, Southeastern, Northeastern, and Central Departments," the respective statement added.