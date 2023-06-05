Custody of Armenia fallen soldier’s mother is commuted to house arrest

The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia on Monday overruled the defense's appeal against the detention of the accused Gayane Martirosyan in the of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's son, Ashot Pashinyan, and decided to commute the preventive measure against Martirosyan to house arrest. Her defense attorney Georgi Melikyan wrote about this on Facebook.

On May 20, a Yerevan court made a decision to arrest Gayane Martirosyan, the mother of soldier Zhora Martirosyan who died in the 44-day war in 2020. She was taken into custody for one month.

Martirosyan was arrested and charged in the criminal into attempting to abduct Ashot Pashinyan, the son of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.