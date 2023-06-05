News
Armenia MFA expenses increased by 3.8% in 2022, finance minister says
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia implemented four programs, with 15 measures, in 2022; for this purpose, the government allocated 18.4 billion drams. Minister of finance Vahe Hovhannisyan, stated this during Monday’s debates, at the joint session of the National Assembly committees, on the performance of the 2022 state budget of the country.

A total of 17.7 billion drams were actually used; the implementation was 96.1 percent.

"The [foreign] ministry spent 652 million drams or 3.8 percent more money in 2022 than in 2021," Hovhannisyan added.
