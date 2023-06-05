Azerbaijan FM announces another meeting with Armenia in Washington in near future

The Washington talks with Armenia gave practical positive results; the number of points agreed on the peace document has increased. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijani media report.

"But open questions still remain. A complete agreement was not reached on some points, so the process will continue," he added.

Bayramov said that the next meeting with Armenia was planned in Washington in the near future.

"You know that the start of talks on the peace treaty is the initiative of the Azerbaijani side, the fundamental principles were declared by Azerbaijan, the first draft of the peace treaty was submitted by Azerbaijan. We [i.e. Azerbaijan] consider it inevitable to achieve peace in accordance with international law and principles. A reconciliation treaty and an agreement on the normalization of interstate relations should be prepared and signed [by Azerbaijan and Armenia]. It is impossible to predict how long this process will take," said the Azerbaijani FM.

Earlier, Azerbaijani president of Ilham Aliyev had announced the "inevitability" of the aforesaid peace treaty