News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
June 05
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Armenia, Azerbaijan recognizing one another’s territorial integrity are political statements, Mirzoyan says
Armenia, Azerbaijan recognizing one another’s territorial integrity are political statements, Mirzoyan says
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Armenia's recognition of Azerbaijan, with an area of 86,600 square kilometers, and Azerbaijan's recognition of Armenia, with an area of 29,800 square kilometers, are political statements. Foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during Monday’s debates, at the joint session of the National Assembly committees, on the performance of the 2022 state budget of Armenia, answering the question of opposition MP Gegham Manukyan.

Manukyan inquired whether, while establishing diplomatic relations with any other country and recognizing the latter’s territorial integrity, Armenia recognized that country in accordance with its surface area. He stated that the Armenian authorities raise the surface area of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan every day, and he tried to get an explanation from Mirzoyan if any official of Azerbaijan clearly said the phrase "the territory of Armenia is 29,800 square kilometers."

"There is no mention of the surface area in any country's agreement on mutual recognition, establishment of diplomatic relations. I guess because I haven't read them all. In the case of Armenia, the area of 29,800 square kilometers, and in the case of Azerbaijan, 86,600 square kilometers, are political statements. These are about [the fact] that Armenia does not have a territorial claim from Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan does not have a territorial claim from Armenia with that surface area and those borders that existed for the two socialist republics that were part of the Soviet Union," said Armenian FM.

He emphasized that Manukyan correctly observed that Azerbaijani president of Ilham Aliyev has not publicly said that he recognizes the territorial integrity of Armenia, with an area of 29,800 square kilometers. But the Armenian FM assured that after the statement by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, through whose mediation a meeting was held and in which Aliyev was also present, there was no public denial.

Mirzoyan expressed hope that the highest authority of Azerbaijan will publicly recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia in the near future.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Date of first court hearing in case into Armenia security guard murder by Azerbaijan soldier is announced
The case will be heard by the general jurisdiction court of Syunik Province...
 Azerbaijan FM announces another meeting with Armenia in Washington in near future
“But open questions still remain,” Bayramov said…
 Azerbaijan MFA announces refusal to delimit borders with Armenia based on maps
To note, Azerbaijan is not the successor of the Azerbaijan SSR, but of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic…
 Meeting of Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan deputy PMs’ working group underway in Moscow
On regional communications…
 Baku not going to give up bellicose rhetoric, Azerbaijan MFA confirms
And Azerbaijan does not even hide it...
 Azerbaijan ambassador to Turkey says ‘Zangezur corridor’ via Armenia will open soon
"The Zangazur [(Zangezur)] corridor will connect Turkey and Azerbaijan,” Rashad Mammadov stated…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos