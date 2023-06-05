FlyOne Armenia: Impossible to use Turkey airspace when flying to west

When carrying out flights to the west, it is impossible to fly through Turkish airspace due to the created geopolitical situation, which puts pressure on the airline's operations. Aram Ananyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FlyOne Armenia airline, told this to a press conference Monday.

He recalled that the aviation authorities of Turkey have canceled the permit for Armenian airlines to fly to Europe through Turkish airspace.

"We try to do everything to keep the prices affordable," Ananyan said.

He assured that FlyOne Armenia accepted that challenge with honor and got out of the difficult situation.

"Using the aviation tools of our European partners, we managed to do everything to get the passengers to their destination. In addition, we succeed in carrying out flights in all planned directions," Ananyan said.

He expressed hope that all problems will be solved in the near future.