News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
June 05
USD
387.28
EUR
414.12
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.28
EUR
414.12
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
Mirzoyan: No final agreement on specific map regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation
Mirzoyan: No final agreement on specific map regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There is no final agreement on a specific map regarding border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during Monday’s debates, at the joint session of the National Assembly committees, on the performance of the 2022 state budget of Armenia.

"But there is an obligation and commitment to carry out this work in accordance with the [1991] declaration of Alma Ata. On October 6 of last year, an agreement was reached on this in Prague. There is no agreement on which map", added the Armenian FM.

He noted that as far as he knows, during last week’s five-party meeting in Moldovan capital Chisinau, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev did not object to the 1975 map.

"It’s about the map around which there is understanding and willingness to continue the work by the entire international community and the Republic of Armenia. We believe that recognizing each other's territorial integrity with the 1975 map and starting the border delimitation work on that basis is an acceptable solution for Armenia," Mirzoyan said.

He noted that in their view, the basis of border delimitation should not be such documents and maps that are beneficial to this or that side, but those that are legally the most invulnerable.

Mirzoyan added that according to the results of the meetings known to him, Aliyev has always objected to taking the maps of 1975 as a basis for border delimitation, and only during the last meeting in Chisinau did he say that he was not against it.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh situation also discussed at Armenia, Latvia MFAs’ political consultations
They were held in Riga on Monday…
 Baroness Caroline Cox to Karabakh people: Better to endure great sacrifice rather than accepting false promise of peace
The member of the UK House of Lords issued a letter addressed to the people of Artsakh…
 Armenia MFA: Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs will meet in Washington on June 12
Other details will be announced later…
 Azerbaijan FM announces another meeting with Armenia in Washington in near future
“But open questions still remain,” Bayramov said…
 Armenia FM: We did not receive Karabakh people’s mandate to negotiate their future, we are not negotiating
No one denies that there are many open questions related to the security and rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Baku not going to give up bellicose rhetoric, Azerbaijan MFA confirms
And Azerbaijan does not even hide it...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos