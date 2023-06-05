Mirzoyan: No final agreement on specific map regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation

There is no final agreement on a specific map regarding border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during Monday’s debates, at the joint session of the National Assembly committees, on the performance of the 2022 state budget of Armenia.

"But there is an obligation and commitment to carry out this work in accordance with the [1991] declaration of Alma Ata. On October 6 of last year, an agreement was reached on this in Prague. There is no agreement on which map", added the Armenian FM.

He noted that as far as he knows, during last week’s five-party meeting in Moldovan capital Chisinau, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev did not object to the 1975 map.

"It’s about the map around which there is understanding and willingness to continue the work by the entire international community and the Republic of Armenia. We believe that recognizing each other's territorial integrity with the 1975 map and starting the border delimitation work on that basis is an acceptable solution for Armenia," Mirzoyan said.

He noted that in their view, the basis of border delimitation should not be such documents and maps that are beneficial to this or that side, but those that are legally the most invulnerable.

Mirzoyan added that according to the results of the meetings known to him, Aliyev has always objected to taking the maps of 1975 as a basis for border delimitation, and only during the last meeting in Chisinau did he say that he was not against it.