Lexus introduces new crossover

Lexus has introduced its LBX subcompact crossover, which will appear on the European market in early 2024, reports the press service of this Japanese car manufacturer.

The LBX subcompact crossover is based on the GA-B platform, on which the Toyota Yaris Cross model is also built. The Lexus LBX is 4,190mm long, 1,825mm wide and 1,560mm tall. The wheelbase reaches 2,580 mm. The capacity of this crossover's trunk is 332 liters. This is the most compact car in the Lexus series.

The vehicle is equipped with a 1.5-liter gasoline turbo engine with a capacity of 136 horsepower. The basic version has front-wheel drive. A multimedia monitor is installed on the central panel in the cabin. An optional head-up display is available for the 9.8-inch digital instrument cluster.

The new Lexus LBX will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2024.