Date of first court hearing in case into Armenia security guard murder by Azerbaijan soldier is announced

The case of Huseyin Akhundov, an Azerbaijani soldier who illegally crossed into Armenia and is accused of murdering Hayrapet Meliksetyan, 57, security guard of the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine in Syunik Province of Armenia, is in court.

The case will be heard by the general jurisdiction court of Syunik, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the “DataLex” Judicial Information System of Armenia.

No decision has been made yet to hear this case behind closed doors.

June 9 has been set as the date of preliminary hearings.

Azerbaijani serviceman killed a guard in Syunik, he has been indicted