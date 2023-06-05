News
Date of first court hearing in case into Armenia security guard murder by Azerbaijan soldier is announced
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The case of Huseyin Akhundov, an Azerbaijani soldier who illegally crossed into Armenia and is accused of murdering Hayrapet Meliksetyan, 57, security guard of the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine in Syunik Province of Armenia, is in court.

The case will be heard by the general jurisdiction court of Syunik, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the “DataLex” Judicial Information System of Armenia.

No decision has been made yet to hear this case behind closed doors.

June 9 has been set as the date of preliminary hearings.

Azerbaijani serviceman killed a guard in Syunik, he has been indicted
