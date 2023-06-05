News
Armenia FM: No mention of enclaves in draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan
Armenia FM: No mention of enclaves in draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


There is no mention of enclaves in the draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during Monday’s debates, at the joint session of the National Assembly committees, on the performance of the 2022 state budget of Armenia.

"There are other claims about territorial integrity, which we are still negotiating on; there is no final wording," Mirzoyan added.

The Armenian FM stressed that he is making a political statement, saying that there were Azerbaijani enclaves, but let the experts decide on what basis they existed, whether they had the right to exist in general, or everyone said “enclaves” out of inertia, but there is no such thing.

Also, Mirzoyan recalled Artsvashen village, the Armenian enclave in the territory of the former Azerbaijan SSR, whose legal basis for creation and existence is not contested by anyone.
