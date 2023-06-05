News
Finance minister: EU said €2.8bln can be provided to Armenia if there are appropriate programs
Finance minister: EU said €2.8bln can be provided to Armenia if there are appropriate programs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia has an agreement with the European Union (EU) to receive €2.8 billion, but they said it can be provided if there are appropriate programs. Minister of finance Vahe Hovhannisyan, stated this during Monday’s debates, at the joint session of the National Assembly committees, on the performance of the 2022 state budget of Armenia

"We have an agreement with the EU. A goal has been set to form the framework of the programs that should be funded. It is not possible to design a program of €2.8 billion in one day, one month, or one year. Continued work is being done, and where there is a ready program, it is being funded" said Hovhannisyan.

Also, he presented the indicators of loan and grant programs Armenia has received from the EU. Accordingly, last year, the country received a grant from the EU in the amount of 8 billion 875 million drams. Of these, about 2 billion 980 million drams were targeted grants, and 5 billion 895 million drams were non-targeted.

The minister of finance emphasized that the expenses for targeted programs being implemented in Armenia with external assistance amount to 57 billion drams, without co-funding.

And the loans received from the EU have amounted to 10 billion drams, and the grants—2.568 billion drams.
Հայերեն
