Monday
June 05
Monday
June 05
FM: Armenia-EU relations actively developed in 2022
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The relations between Armenia and the European Union (EU) have actively developed in 2022. Foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during Monday’s debates, at the joint session of the National Assembly committees, on the performance of the 2022 state budget of Armenia.

According to the FM, this is due also to the efforts by the EU to contribute to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"In particular, after the meeting held in Prague in October 2022, an EU civil [monitoring] mission was sent to Armenia, and an agreement was reached on the delimitation of the [Armenia-Azerbaijan] state border based on the Alma Ata declaration of 1991," Mirzoyan noted.

Also, the FM pointed out the intensification of visits by European officials to Armenia, especially in the second half of last year.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
