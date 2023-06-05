News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
June 05
USD
387.28
EUR
414.12
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.28
EUR
414.12
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
Armenia, Argentina MPs’ statement: Importance of restoration of free movement via Lachin corridor underscored
Armenia, Argentina MPs’ statement: Importance of restoration of free movement via Lachin corridor underscored
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The MPs of Armenia and Argentina have issued a joint statement. It runs as follows: 

The Armenian and Argentine legislators, being members of the relevant Friendship Groups, as a result of the meetings held in Yerevan within the framework of the first visit of the Argentine legislators to the Republic of Armenia express wish to boost the works regarding the legislative, especially the parliamentary diplomacy on the basis of the following main provisions:

- Honouring human rights,

- Strengthening democratic systems,

- Peaceful solution of international disputes,

- Principle of aggression exclusion,

- International peace and security,

- Boosting bilateral economic activity,

- Strengthening cultural ties,

- Rise of the action visibility aimed at solidarity of the Armenian community in Argentina.

For that purpose and in the solution of the disputes, once again acting from the positions of dialogue and diplomacy, they underline the importance of restoration of the free movement through the Lachin Corridor for avoiding the deepening of humanitarian crisis, as well as the urgent release of the persons held as prisoners of war after the 2020 tragic military operations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Red Cross transports 18 medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia
And eleven patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh…
 Armenia premier: According to Azerbaijan, Armenians should not live in Karabakh at all
Azerbaijan has illegally blocked the Lachin Corridor since December last year….
 14 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia
They were accompanied by the Red Cross...
 Karabakh ombudsman: We call on UNICEF to take action in face of existential threats looming over Artsakh children
On the International Day for Protection of Children, it is imperative to raise awareness about the challenges and deprivations that 30,000 children of Artsakh have to face today due to the ongoing six-month-long blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan…
 Armenia ombudswoman, PACE MP discuss situation caused by Azerbaijan blockade of Lachin corridor (PHOTOS)
During their meeting, the Human Rights Defender noted that the created situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has made the protection of human rights susceptible…
 Armenia deputy FM underscores sending international fact-finding mission to Lachin corridor
Paruyr Hovhannisyan received PACE Rapporteur Paul Gavan…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos