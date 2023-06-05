Armenia, Argentina MPs’ statement: Importance of restoration of free movement via Lachin corridor underscored

The MPs of Armenia and Argentina have issued a joint statement. It runs as follows:

The Armenian and Argentine legislators, being members of the relevant Friendship Groups, as a result of the meetings held in Yerevan within the framework of the first visit of the Argentine legislators to the Republic of Armenia express wish to boost the works regarding the legislative, especially the parliamentary diplomacy on the basis of the following main provisions:

- Honouring human rights,

- Strengthening democratic systems,

- Peaceful solution of international disputes,

- Principle of aggression exclusion,

- International peace and security,

- Boosting bilateral economic activity,

- Strengthening cultural ties,

- Rise of the action visibility aimed at solidarity of the Armenian community in Argentina.

For that purpose and in the solution of the disputes, once again acting from the positions of dialogue and diplomacy, they underline the importance of restoration of the free movement through the Lachin Corridor for avoiding the deepening of humanitarian crisis, as well as the urgent release of the persons held as prisoners of war after the 2020 tragic military operations.