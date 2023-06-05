Karabakh situation also discussed at Armenia, Latvia MFAs’ political consultations

Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs (MFAs) of Armenia and Latvia took place in Riga on Monday. The Armenian delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Paruyr Hovhannisyan, the Latvian delegation—by Andzejs Vilumsons, Undersecretary of State and Political Director.

During these consultations, a wide range of Armenian-Latvian bilateral cooperation was discussed, the MFA of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, thoughts were exchanged on a number of matters on the Armenia-EU partnership agenda. The importance of the development of Armenian-Latvian cooperation in international organizations was emphasized, too.

Also, Hovhannisyan briefed his interlocutor on the latest developments regarding Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and Nagorno-Karabakh. In this context, the importance of the deployment of the EU monitoring mission to Armenia was emphasized, as well as the ongoing illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and the latter’s new encroachments on the sovereign territory of Armenia, the steps towards the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and the question of unblocking regional communications. In addition, the Armenian FM stressed the need for the immediate release of the Armenian prisoners of war still in Azerbaijani captivity, and the importance of making efforts to preserve the Armenian cultural heritage in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories.