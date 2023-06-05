News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
June 05
USD
387.28
EUR
414.12
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.28
EUR
414.12
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
Karabakh situation also discussed at Armenia, Latvia MFAs’ political consultations
Karabakh situation also discussed at Armenia, Latvia MFAs’ political consultations
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs (MFAs) of Armenia and Latvia took place in Riga on Monday. The Armenian delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Paruyr Hovhannisyan, the Latvian delegation—by Andzejs Vilumsons, Undersecretary of State and Political Director.

During these consultations, a wide range of Armenian-Latvian bilateral cooperation was discussed, the MFA of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, thoughts were exchanged on a number of matters on the Armenia-EU partnership agenda. The importance of the development of Armenian-Latvian cooperation in international organizations was emphasized, too.

Also, Hovhannisyan briefed his interlocutor on the latest developments regarding Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and Nagorno-Karabakh. In this context, the importance of the deployment of the EU monitoring mission to Armenia was emphasized, as well as the ongoing illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and the latter’s new encroachments on the sovereign territory of Armenia, the steps towards the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and the question of unblocking regional communications. In addition, the Armenian FM stressed the need for the immediate release of the Armenian prisoners of war still in Azerbaijani captivity, and the importance of making efforts to preserve the Armenian cultural heritage in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Baroness Caroline Cox to Karabakh people: Better to endure great sacrifice rather than accepting false promise of peace
The member of the UK House of Lords issued a letter addressed to the people of Artsakh…
 Armenia MFA: Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs will meet in Washington on June 12
Other details will be announced later…
 Azerbaijan FM announces another meeting with Armenia in Washington in near future
“But open questions still remain,” Bayramov said…
 Mirzoyan: No final agreement on specific map regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation
"But there is an obligation and commitment to carry out this work in accordance with the [1991] declaration of Alma Ata,” the Armenian FM added…
 Armenia FM: We did not receive Karabakh people’s mandate to negotiate their future, we are not negotiating
No one denies that there are many open questions related to the security and rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Baku not going to give up bellicose rhetoric, Azerbaijan MFA confirms
And Azerbaijan does not even hide it...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos