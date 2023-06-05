News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
June 05
USD
387.28
EUR
414.12
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.28
EUR
414.12
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
Armenia fallen soldier’s mother arrested again
Armenia fallen soldier’s mother arrested again
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


A Yerevan court on Monday commuted the house arrest applied to Gayane Martirosyan, accused in the "abduction" case of Ashot Pashinyan, to arrest again—this time for a period of 1 month and 15 days.

On May 20, a Yerevan court had made a decision to arrest Gayane Martirosyan, the mother of soldier Zhora Martirosyan who had died in the 44-day war in 2020. And she was taken into custody for one month.

Martirosyan was arrested and charged in the criminal case into attempting to abduct Ashot Pashinyan, the son of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Earlier on Monday, the Criminal Court of Appeal had overruled the defense's appeal against the detention of Martirosyan, and decided to commute the preventive measure against her to house arrest.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
1st court session kicks off in case into ‘abducting’ Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan's son
Ashot Pashinyan is also in attendance...
 Yerevan Vardavar Lake covered with thin layer, there are dead fish, report says
A sample from the water of this lake was sent for lab examination…
 Floods, landslides kill 15 people in Haiti
Caused by Tropical Storm Arlene…
 shamshyan.com: Large number of dead fish found in Yerevan small lake
Respective agencies have been informed of the incident…
 Custody of Armenia fallen soldier’s mother is commuted to house arrest
Gayane Martirosyan is accused of attempting to abduct the son of PM Pashinyan...
 Armenia’s Dilijan city police criminal investigation department head is charged for beating teen boy
The Prosecutor's Office informed…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos