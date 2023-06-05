Armenia fallen soldier’s mother arrested again

A Yerevan court on Monday commuted the house arrest applied to Gayane Martirosyan, accused in the "abduction" case of Ashot Pashinyan, to arrest again—this time for a period of 1 month and 15 days.

On May 20, a Yerevan court had made a decision to arrest Gayane Martirosyan, the mother of soldier Zhora Martirosyan who had died in the 44-day war in 2020. And she was taken into custody for one month.

Martirosyan was arrested and charged in the criminal case into attempting to abduct Ashot Pashinyan, the son of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Earlier on Monday, the Criminal Court of Appeal had overruled the defense's appeal against the detention of Martirosyan, and decided to commute the preventive measure against her to house arrest.