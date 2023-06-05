Armenia FM: Development of EAEU trade, economic relations with third countries is stimulus for union

The development of trade and economic relations of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with third countries will become an additional incentive for the union. Foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during Monday’s debates, at the joint session of the National Assembly committees, on the performance of the 2022 state budget of Armenia.

According to him, the EAEU continued negotiations with third countries last year.

"Memorandums, trade cooperation agreements, as well as documents aimed at the development of cooperation with international organizations were signed," Mirzoyan noted.

In this regard, Armenia considers the development of cooperation in trade and economy important for EAEU, based on the documents previously signed with Iran, India, Egypt, China, Vietnam, Singapore, and Serbia.

As for the talks on the signing of the free-trade zone agreement between the EAEU and Iran, Mirzoyan said: "The text of the agreement is practically agreed upon. Only individual clauses are discussed."

To note, Armenia is a member in the Eurasian Economic Union.