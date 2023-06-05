Finance minister: Armenia received less from EAEU customs budget in 2022 than in 2021

Last year, the state budget of Armenia received 28 billion drams less from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) customs budget than in 2021. Minister of finance Vahe Hovhannisyan, stated this during Monday’s debates, at the joint session of the National Assembly committees, on the performance of the 2022 state budget of Armenia.

According to him, customs duties amounted to 56.6 billion drams.

"In 2021, that amount was 84 billion 839 million drams," Hovhannisyan added.

This, as noted by the Armenian finance minister, was due to the decrease of imports in the EAEU market last year.

To note, Armenia is a member in the Eurasian Economic Union.