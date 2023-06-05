Azerbaijani ombudsman visits kidnapped Armenian soldiers

Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva visited the abducted Armenian soldiers.
According to APA, Aliyeva was accompanied by members of the National Preventive Team of the Ombudsman for the Prevention of Torture, the visit took place without prior warning. The purpose of the visit was to get acquainted with the conditions of detention and treatment in the institution, the situation in terms of ensuring the rights of detainees.
"Two Armenian military servicemen - Hovakimyan Harut Yuriki and Ghazaryan Karen Ashoti, detained on May 26 in connection with the violation of the state border of Azerbaijan passing through the village Razdere of Zangilan region of Azerbaijan-Armenia border, and committing other illegal acts, brought as accused persons by the court decision," media reports. "Sabina Aliyeva received each of them confidentially and listened to their appeals on the spot. The persons received by the Ombudsman did not complain about the conditions of detention and their treatment, and expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for the conditions created," the eport brazenly states.
A criminal case was initiated over the kidnapping of Armenian servicemen.