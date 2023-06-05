Mike Pence has registered as candidate in upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Monday registered as a candidate in the upcoming presidential election of 2024, the corresponding document was published on the website of the U.S. election commission. RIA Novosti reports.
As NBC previously reported, the politician officially intends to announce it publicly on June 7 during a scheduled speech in Iowa and a special video message.
Now Pence will have to fight for the loyalty of American voters at a time when another candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, has the highest ratings, and current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who also runs for president, is still in a strong second place.
The American presidential election is scheduled for November 2024. Trump announced in November 2022 that he would run for the presidency. Incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden also officially announced in April that he was running for a second term to "finish what he started" and launched a campaign website. If he succeeds in his re-election bid, he will be 82 years old at the beginning of his second term.