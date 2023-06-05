News
Bayramov, PACE co-reporters discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia relations
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday met with the co-rapporteurs of the PACE Monitoring Committee, Jan Liddell-Grenger and Liz Kristoffersen, Azerbaijani media report citing the country’s ministry of foreign affairs.

At the meeting, the parties discussed issues on the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and PACE, future perspectives, including the current situation in the region and possible contributions of the PACE Parliamentary Assembly to the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
