Karabakh energy, security issues discussed

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan on Monday held a consultation on energy and security issues, according to the state minister’s message.

During the regular consultation, the program developed by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Artsakh was discussed with the officials and specialists of various domains with respect to the problems related to the energy security of Artsakh and ways to resolve them.

The aforesaid program was approved, after which the minister of state gave relevant instructions to those in charge.