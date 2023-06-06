News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
June 06
USD
387.28
EUR
414.12
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
June 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.28
EUR
414.12
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
Karabakh energy, security issues discussed
Karabakh energy, security issues discussed
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Economics

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan on Monday held a consultation on energy and security issues, according to the state minister’s message.

During the regular consultation, the program developed by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Artsakh was discussed with the officials and specialists of various domains with respect to the problems related to the energy security of Artsakh and ways to resolve them.

The aforesaid program was approved, after which the minister of state gave relevant instructions to those in charge.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Interdepartmental group to be set up on building new nuclear power unit in Armenia
By the decision of PM Nikol Pashinyan...
 US to participate in Armenia new nuclear plant safety assessment
The respective agreement was signed on March 14 in Washington…
 Pashinyan: Armenia ready for dialogue to create single natural gas market within EAEU
According to the Armenian PM, strengthening the potential of national economies depends on a competent approach to energy security…
 State Dept. official: US is considering possibility of building small modular nuclear reactors in Armenia
That could lead to greater energy independence from both Russia and China…
 World oil prices dropping
According to the trading data…
 World oil prices falling
According to the trading data…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos