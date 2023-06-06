News
Newspaper: Charles Michel statement on returning of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan remains ‘in the air?’
Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: On May 14, [European Council President] Charles Michel had announced that several more detainees would be released in the coming weeks. He had emphasized that it is about those [Armenian and Azerbaijani] soldiers who simply got lost and crossed over to the other side.

According to international law specialists and other lawyers, there are no "lost servicemen" from Armenia in Azerbaijan. As for the Azerbaijanis who recently crossed the RA border, considering them lost, according to experts, is simply a distortion of the facts.

The fact remains that the Azerbaijani servicemen crossed the border on purpose, committed a serious crime. According to various assessments, Charles Michel's announcement is absolutely in the interests of Azerbaijan; that is, to achieve the return of [Azerbaijani] servicemen who penetrated into RA territory for terrorist purposes and committed crimes in exchange for several Armenian prisoners of war [(POWs)].

However, even in this case, no Armenian prisoner of war has returned home, although more than 3 weeks have passed since Michel's announcement.
This text available in   Հայերեն
