US State Department expresses satisfaction with Armenia-Azerbaijan talks

The United States expresses its satisfaction with the ongoing talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan in various locations, including the recent meeting of [the two countries'] leaders in Chisinau. A representative of the US Department of State, who wished to remain anonymous, told this to the VOA Armenian service.
The US official added that they expect to host another round of these talks in Washington later this month, as the parties continue to pursue a peaceful future in the South Caucasus, and the key to resolving issues and achieving a lasting and dignified peace is direct dialogue.
Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia reported that Armenia and Azerbaijan will continue talks on the establishment of relations and signing a peace treaty at the level of foreign ministers of the two countries, on June 12, in Washington D.C., the capital of the United States.