Actors represented by SAG-AFTRA vote to authorize strike 

Actors represented by SAG-AFTRA, the US labor union that represents film and TV actors, have voted to authorize a strike if a new contract isn't agreed to, the union announced Monday night, CBS News reported.

"In a powerful show of solidarity, SAG-AFTRA members have voted 97.91% in favor of a strike authorization ahead of negotiations of the TV/Theatrical Contracts, with nearly 65,000 members casting ballots for a voting percentage of 47.69% of eligible voters," the union said in a statement.

The vote does not mean the actors are on strike, but it empowers the union's board to call a strike if a deal can't be reached. The current contract between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) expires at midnight on June 30 and negotiations are set to begin Wednesday, the union said.

Hollywood writers are currently striking after the Writers Guild of America and ATPMP could not agree on a new contract. WGA officials have also cited AI and a lack of residuals brought about by the streaming era as major sticking points. That strike began on May 2 and could last for months.

The Directors Guild of America was able to reach a deal on a new contract over the weekend, averting the potential of having all three major Hollywood guilds striking at once.