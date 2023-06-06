News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
June 06
USD
387.04
EUR
414.13
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
June 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.04
EUR
414.13
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
Actors represented by SAG-AFTRA vote to authorize strike 
Actors represented by SAG-AFTRA vote to authorize strike 
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Culture

Actors represented by SAG-AFTRA, the US labor union that represents film and TV actors, have voted to authorize a strike if a new contract isn't agreed to, the union announced Monday night, CBS News reported.

"In a powerful show of solidarity, SAG-AFTRA members have voted 97.91% in favor of a strike authorization ahead of negotiations of the TV/Theatrical Contracts, with nearly 65,000 members casting ballots for a voting percentage of 47.69% of eligible voters," the union said in a statement.

The vote does not mean the actors are on strike, but it empowers the union's board to call a strike if a deal can't be reached. The current contract between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) expires at midnight on June 30 and negotiations are set to begin Wednesday, the union said.

Hollywood writers are currently striking after the Writers Guild of America and ATPMP could not agree on a new contract. WGA officials have also cited AI and a lack of residuals brought about by the streaming era as major sticking points. That strike began on May 2 and could last for months.

The Directors Guild of America was able to reach a deal on a new contract over the weekend, averting the potential of having all three major Hollywood guilds striking at once.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Sisak Gabrielyan: There is interest from India, US to shoot film in Armenia
The Armenian ruling force MP proposes the reimbursement of a certain part of the money that is spent on goods and services directly related to film production in the country…
 Armenia cinema celebrating 100th anniversary
Commencement of the anniversary events was given...
 Armenian director's film wins award at Cannes World Film Festival
"The American Good Samaritans" become the winner of the Best Humanitarian Feature Film category…
 Half of cinemas in Russia may close due to lack of repertoire
The market fell 54% and 59% in March compared to March 2019...
 YouTube unblocks channels with Soviet films
They are now available on the platform...
 Film about Artsakh is submitted for competition at Golden Globe Awards
“Should the Wind Drop” is a joint production of Armenia, Belgium, and France…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos