Siranush Sahakyan: Pressure on Armenian POWs intensifies in phases preceding, following their being filmed

Actors represented by SAG-AFTRA vote to authorize strike

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at equipment carrying out engineering work

Armenia PM, EU Special Representative discuss implementation of Brussels, Chisinau meetings’ agreements

Ararat Mirzoyan, Toivo Klaar confer about continuing Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process

Avenues for increasing Armenia products’ recognition in China market discussed in Beijing (PHOTOS)

FM Mirzoyan briefs Austria colleague on latest developments in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process

Mher Grigoryan, Toivo Klaar discuss prospects for restoring Yeraskh-Julfa-Meghri-Horadiz railway link

Provincial governor of Armenia’s Syunik: We are discussing economic, social programs with Iran partners

Governor on Russia consulate: I have great hope this will not be last consulate to be opened in Armenia’s Syunik

Governor of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province: Sotk gold mine’s closed part is operating

Freedom House president reflects on Armenian Forum for Democracy

Residents will be armed if necessary, says provincial governor of Armenia’s Syunik

Governor: Just as we have territories under Azerbaijan control, they have same in Armenia's Tavush Province

Provincial governor of Armenia’s Syunik: Azerbaijan army has gone back in some parts of Tegh village

Hayastan.news: Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan criminal case prosecutor submits resignation

US State Department representative reflects on Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ talks expected in Washington

FlyOne Armenia launches regular flights between Yerevan, Tehran

Interdepartmental group to be set up on building new nuclear power unit in Armenia

Armenia deputy prosecutor general, ex-President Robert Kocharyan criminal case prosecutor submit resignations

shamshyan.com: 5 injured after passenger van, car collide near Armenia village

MoD: Armenia army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan MoD disseminates another disinformation

Newspaper: Charles Michel statement on returning of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan remains ‘in the air?’

US State Department expresses satisfaction with Armenia-Azerbaijan talks

Lexus introduces new crossover

Karabakh energy, security issues discussed

After Armenia, Klaar to visit Azerbaijan

Bayramov, PACE co-reporters discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

Mike Pence has registered as candidate in upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election

Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Sochi

Toivo Klaar is coming to Armenia

Azerbaijani ombudsman visits kidnapped Armenian soldiers

Finance minister: Armenia received less from EAEU customs budget in 2022 than in 2021

Azerbaijan preparing Nakhichevan for ‘Zangezur corridor’ opening

Armenia FM: Development of EAEU trade, economic relations with third countries is stimulus for union

Armenia fallen soldier’s mother arrested again

Armenia, Argentina MPs’ statement: Importance of restoration of free movement via Lachin corridor underscored

Karabakh situation also discussed at Armenia, Latvia MFAs’ political consultations

Baroness Caroline Cox to Karabakh people: Better to endure great sacrifice rather than accepting false promise of peace

Finance minister: EU said €2.8bln can be provided to Armenia if there are appropriate programs

MFA: Visa regime liberalization is on Armenia, EU countries’ agenda

FM: Armenia-EU relations actively developed in 2022

Armenia MFA: Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs will meet in Washington on June 12

Date of first court hearing in case into Armenia security guard murder by Azerbaijan soldier is announced

Armenia FM: No mention of enclaves in draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan

1st court session kicks off in case into ‘abducting’ Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan's son

Armenia FM on CSTO: Better not to make any statement than to make one that legitimizes Azerbaijan talk

FM: We have concerns that there is deliberate attempt to tear off new territories from Armenia

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again

Azerbaijan FM announces another meeting with Armenia in Washington in near future

Azerbaijan MFA announces refusal to delimit borders with Armenia based on maps

Mirzoyan: No final agreement on specific map regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation

FlyOne Armenia: Impossible to use Turkey airspace when flying to west

Armenia, Azerbaijan recognizing one another’s territorial integrity are political statements, Mirzoyan says

Armenia FM: We did not receive Karabakh people’s mandate to negotiate their future, we are not negotiating

Yerevan Vardavar Lake covered with thin layer, there are dead fish, report says

Mirzoyan: Turkey never posited preconditions for normalization of relations with Armenia

Floods, landslides kill 15 people in Haiti

Armenia MFA expenses increased by 3.8% in 2022, finance minister says

shamshyan.com: Large number of dead fish found in Yerevan small lake

Custody of Armenia fallen soldier’s mother is commuted to house arrest

More than 85,000 tourists visit Armenia reserves, museums in May

Turkey to increase fee for passage through Bosphorus, Dardanelles

Jeep is developing off-road self-driving system

Karabakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire, used rifles

Armenian Defense Ministry: The statement disseminated by Azerbaijan is another disinformation

Armenia Security Council head: There are many countries with which we are having arms purchase talks

Security Council secretary: ‘Unblocking’ means border guard service will be performed only by Armenia services

Ukrainians ‘will meet with success’ in counter-offensive

Armenia Security Council chief: There is chance for peace treaty with Azerbaijan by year’s end

500 mil people rally in Warsaw against government

Rally in support of Artsakh in Georgia

$15 mil investment implemented in Jermuk

Stoltenberg: Sweden has fulfilled its obligations

Iraq, Syria FMs discuss tackling cross-border drug trafficking

Muammar Gaddafi son on hunger strike

Armenia PM sends condolences over train crash in India

Peskov: Russia must finish the special operation

Former Armenia president sends condolences to Indian PM

New Finance Minister Şimşek: Turkey must return to ‘rational ground’

Erdoğan, Stoltenberg meet in Istanbul

Expert: Iran turns into Middle East gas hub

Artsakh Defence: Azerbaijan distorts reality, tries to justify ceasefire violation

Russia is the only country in Europe where food prices fell

Belgian PM knocked out after falling off bike

Uganda reports 54 peacekeepers killed in Somalia attack

Germany to send two warships to Indo-Pacific

Second floor of Yerevan’s SAS food court caught on fire

India's railway minister names train crash cause

Poland's opposition party holds anti-government rally

Man falls under train and dies in Alaverdi

China accuses Washington of 'maintaining hegemony'

Governor Aksyonov: Crimea attacked by 9 UAVs

18-year-old Spitak resident found with cold weapon

44 parties, coalitions seek participation in Greek parliamentary elections

Chinese warship nearly collides with US destroyer in Taiwan Strait

Iran VP Mohammad Mokhber calls Turkey important strategic neighbo

Death toll in India's train crash passes 300

Çavuşoğlu to be replaced as MFA