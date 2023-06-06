News
Provincial governor of Armenia’s Syunik: Azerbaijan army has gone back in some parts of Tegh village
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


We have not had any border incidents reported in recent weeks. Robert Ghukasyan, Governor of Syunik Province, told this to reporters Tuesday at the National Assembly of Armenia.

Reflecting on the fact that Azerbaijani armed forces have advanced in the Tegh village sector, and to the question whether border demarcation work was being carried out there, Ghukasyan said: "Since civilians cannot go to that sector, the addressee of that question should be the relevant agencies; i.e. the NSS [(National Security Service)], the MoD".

He stressed that engineering work was being carried out on both sides.

When asked by reporters what should be done by the residents of Tegh village who lost their arable lands, the governor of Syunik responded: "The areas where the farmer cannot enter today will receive [government financial] support for this year's unrealized income. I am sure that Azerbaijan shall go back to where it advanced from."

Ghukasyan said that the Azerbaijanis had gone back in some places.

"But I can't say exactly from which places and how many meters," he added.

As for the border delimitation and demarcation process, the governor of Syunik said he had no information about it.
