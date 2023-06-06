Governor on Russia consulate: I have great hope this will not be last consulate to be opened in Armenia’s Syunik

In both cases, quite a lot of work has been done, and a lot of impact can be had. Robert Ghukasyan, Governor of Syunik Province, told this to reporters Tuesday at the National Assembly of Armenia, commenting on the fact that an Iranian consulate was opened in Syunik last year, and now Russia wants to open its consulate in the province.
"I have great hope that this will not be the last consulate to be opened in Syunik," Ghukasyan added.
To the remark that there is a second plan by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to make Syunik Russian-Turkish and that is why they are opening a Russian consulate there, as Moscow has its eyes set on the “Zangezur corridor”—via Armenia—and wants to control this corridor once it becomes a reality, the governor of Syunik said: "I don't know who is saying what, but Syunik was, is, and will be Armenian. It is an integral part of our homeland. This is how every Armenian should think, and this is not subject to discussion. Who has what plans in Syunik, that’s their problem. At least, until this moment those plans have not worked, and it is very good that they did not work. I'm sure they won't work for a long time."