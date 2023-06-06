News
Provincial governor of Armenia’s Syunik: We are discussing economic, social programs with Iran partners
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics


After the opening of the Iranian consulate in Syunik Province of Armenia, discussions of economic and social programs with Iranian partners have begun. Robert Ghukasyan, Governor of Syunik Province, told this to reporters Tuesday at the National Assembly of Armenia, reflecting on the effectiveness of the opening of the aforesaid consulate.

"The programs are investment, cultural, and social. The actual programs have not yet started at this phase, but there are many programs whose discussions are in the final phase, and we shall start [them]," Ghukasyan added.

He emphasized that the opening of the Iranian consulate in Syunik should have been earlier because Armenia and Iran have always had warm relations, but the implementation of these programs often caused technical problems, and communications issues arose

Ghukasyan gave a negative answer to the question whether there were any discussions about security programs with Iran.

On October 21, 2022, the consulate general of Iran in Armenia was opened ceremoniously in Kapan, the provincial capital of Syunik.
