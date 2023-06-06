Avenues for increasing Armenia products’ recognition in China market discussed in Beijing (PHOTOS)

Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan met with Zhang Shaogan, Vice Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in Beijing Tuesday, the Ministry Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Matters related to increasing the recognition of Armenian products in the Chinese market and organizing mutual familiarization visits were discussed at the meeting. For this purpose, the Chinese side invited Armenian companies to participate in exhibitions organized in China.
Zhang lauded the high economic indicators recorded in Armenia.
Kerobyan, for his part, presented the Armenian government’s state assistance programs which help businesses in Armenia to acquire new equipment and increase the productivity of their companies.