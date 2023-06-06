News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
June 06
USD
387.04
EUR
414.13
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
June 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.04
EUR
414.13
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
Armenia PM, EU Special Representative discuss implementation of Brussels, Chisinau meetings’ agreements
Armenia PM, EU Special Representative discuss implementation of Brussels, Chisinau meetings’ agreements
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday received Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors discussed the course of implementation of the agreements that were reached at the trilateral and five-way meetings that were held in Brussels and Chisinau, respectively, and PM Pashinyan emphasized their consistent implementation.

They reflected also on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the current humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's ongoing illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, the matters related to addressing—under the internationally guaranteed dialogue mechanism—the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In addition, the premier presented the approaches of the Armenian side regarding the settlement of the existing key issues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at equipment carrying out engineering work
In Kakhakn village of  Gegharkunik Province…
 Ararat Mirzoyan, Toivo Klaar confer about continuing Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process
The Armenian FM received the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus…
 FM Mirzoyan briefs Austria colleague on latest developments in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process
Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Alexander Schallenberg…
 Governor of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province: Sotk gold mine’s closed part is operating
The intensity of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Gegharkunik has decreased…
 Residents will be armed if necessary, says provincial governor of Armenia’s Syunik
When asked how many residents of Tegh village cannot go to their arable lands, he answered…
 Governor: Just as we have territories under Azerbaijan control, they have same in Armenia's Tavush Province
Hayk Ghalumyan reflected on the matter of enclaves…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos