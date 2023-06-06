Armenia PM, EU Special Representative discuss implementation of Brussels, Chisinau meetings’ agreements

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday received Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The interlocutors discussed the course of implementation of the agreements that were reached at the trilateral and five-way meetings that were held in Brussels and Chisinau, respectively, and PM Pashinyan emphasized their consistent implementation.
They reflected also on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the current humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's ongoing illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, the matters related to addressing—under the internationally guaranteed dialogue mechanism—the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.
In addition, the premier presented the approaches of the Armenian side regarding the settlement of the existing key issues.