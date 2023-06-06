Siranush Sahakyan: Pressure on Armenian POWs intensifies in phases preceding, following their being filmed

The purpose of filming the Armenian prisoners of war in the Azerbaijani media is to raise the standing of Azerbaijan in the international community regarding human rights, and it is also prepared for the domestic audience, said the president of the International and Comparative Law Center.

The purpose of filming the Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) in the Azerbaijani media is to raise the standing of Azerbaijan in the international community regarding human rights, and it is also prepared for the domestic audience. Siranush Sahakyan, president of the International and Comparative Law Center, said this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Azerbaijani public television has filmed a group of Armenian POWs, who say that they are kept in good conditions.

"Here we see that Azerbaijanis put themselves superior to Armenians with their humanitarianism, on the other hand, they arouse public interest in prisoners of war. Dissemination these videos generates hatred, too. They also control the level of that hatred within the society. Not all the prisoners of war talking in that video have free will. They are constrained and under life threats, they cannot perform voluntary actions. In the phases preceding and following the shooting of the videos, the pressure in all its manifestations, including psychological, also intensifies. We must state that the expression of the will of the prisoners of war is not free, and this can be confirmed through professional opinions," said Sahakyan.

When asked what benefit this will bring to Azerbaijan, Siranush Sahakyan responded: "If no work is done at all, it will be impossible to protect the legitimacy of the country, and they have chosen the falsification method."

In connection with the returning of Armenian POWs, Sahakyan said that the legal processes are developing in their normal way, and there are no unusual developments.

"We see that they are also mutually agreeing on the exchange of prisoners of war from a political point of view. And there was an expectation that during these weeks repatriation would take place through European mediation. Along with this delay, we see provocative actions by Azerbaijan. (…). It is predictable that as a result of the deal, through the mediation of European or other countries, if the Armenian side resolves some political problems, then it will be followed by the solution of the issue of prisoners of war," Sahakyan said.

There are 33 confirmed Armenian POWs in Azerbaijani capital Baku, as well as two servicemen who were captured on May 26. According to Siranush Sahakyan, there are 80 unconfirmed facts of capture, but there is a lack of information about them.