News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Show news feed
We believe that it is possible to reach a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan - Matthew Miller
We believe that it is possible to reach a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan - Matthew Miller
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, during a briefing held at the State Department, refused to provide any details about the upcoming visit of Louis L. Bono, the senior adviser of the State Department for Caucasus Negotiations, to the South Caucasus, the Armenian service of the Voice of America reports.

"As we have always mentioned, we believe that it is possible to reach a peace agreement. That's why we continue to engage with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at both the highest and lowest levels of our department, urging them to make the difficult compromises necessary to achieve a full peace agreement," he added.

Azerbaijan has kept Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) in blockade for seven months, depriving more than 120,000 people of food, medicine and other necessities. Armenia sent about 360 tons of humanitarian relief to Nagorno Karabakh last week but Azerbaijan does not allow it to pass through the checkpoint it has set up in Lachin corridor, adding fuel to the already deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh citizens faint in lines for bread
Today, a photograph of an elderly man who appeared…
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Humanitarian access should be ensured across the Lachin corridor
Children need an end to this war to begin to heal & recover...
 Urgent international action needed to halt Azerbaijan's genocidal intent
Ending the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe and human…
 Day 11 of Baku blocking humanitarian cargo for Artsakh
The foreign diplomats, journalists and members of…
 Karabakh residents plan to hold peaceful march towards Hakari bridge to unblock Lachin corridor
Where Azerbaijan has installed an illegal checkpoint and is keeping the corridor under a blockade…
 Representatives of 15 international, non-governmental organizations working in Armenia visit Kornidzor village border
Where the humanitarian aid trucks intended for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are still waiting…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos