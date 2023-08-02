We believe that it is possible to reach a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan - Matthew Miller

Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, during a briefing held at the State Department, refused to provide any details about the upcoming visit of Louis L. Bono, the senior adviser of the State Department for Caucasus Negotiations, to the South Caucasus, the Armenian service of the Voice of America reports.
"As we have always mentioned, we believe that it is possible to reach a peace agreement. That's why we continue to engage with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at both the highest and lowest levels of our department, urging them to make the difficult compromises necessary to achieve a full peace agreement," he added.
Azerbaijan has kept Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) in blockade for seven months, depriving more than 120,000 people of food, medicine and other necessities. Armenia sent about 360 tons of humanitarian relief to Nagorno Karabakh last week but Azerbaijan does not allow it to pass through the checkpoint it has set up in Lachin corridor, adding fuel to the already deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh.