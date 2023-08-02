American-Armenian activist and U.S. citizen is denied entry to Armenia

A Lebanese-Armenian activist who is also a U.S. citizen has been denied entry to Armenia at the Zvartnots International Airport as she was travelling from Lebanon to Yerevan.
In an Instagram live video Areni Margossian, who is a member of the Armenian Youth Federation of Eastern USA – a youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation – says that no one gave her any information as to why she was denied entry.
Areni contacted the Human Right’s Defenders office – but to no avail.
MP Kristine Vardanyan reported that Areni Margossian was at Zvartnots Airport for 24 hours and had to spend the night there.
Only 24 hour later after many attempts and calls, she was contacted by the Office of Human Right’s Defender only to be told she was included in the list of undesirable persons for the Republic of Armenia.
Previously, other members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation in diaspora were denied entry to Armenia over their political activities.