News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Show news feed
EU Observation Mission to Armenia opens operation center in Kapan
EU Observation Mission to Armenia opens operation center in Kapan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

On August 2, the operational base of the EU Observation Mission in Armenia was opened in Kapan.

In his speech, Head of the EU Mission to Armenia Markus Ritter expressed hope that the opening of this center will bring peace to Syunik.

“According to our plan, we intend to have 6 operational bases in Armenia and are practically close to implementing this. When we started our work in Armenia, we had only two permanent employees. I am pleased to announce that we already have 90 employees. Our permanent work centers are located in Martuni, Goris and Jermuk. Today we are opening a center in Kapan, after which we intend to open in Ijevan and Yeghegnadzor. The center in Kapan is very important from a military point of view, it will allow us to get better acquainted with the situation and prepare reports. This will also allow our observers to shorten the road of traffic. I hope that our presence here will contribute to the peace process,” he said.

In turn, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Jan Plešinger said, “We understand that the situation here is not easy, and the opening of this center will help us to observe, control the situation, bring stability, security and peace to this region.”

He also added that they are starting a new mission, an initiative called "Team Europe," and so far almost 42 projects have been implemented, worth about 116 million Euros.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Catholicos of All Armenians receives EU ambassador to Armenia
Karekin II expressed his appreciation to Andrea Wiktorin for her service rendered to the Armenian people and the EU efforts aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue…
 EU Mission in Armenia to stay in Kornidzor until issue of humanitarian aid somehow resolves
19 trucks loaded with humanitarian…
 The ICRC should be able to operate freely in Nagorno Karabakh - Toivo Klaar
“The ICRC is doing a tremendous job in very challenging circumstances on the ground. It is important ...
 EU foreign ministers to discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement in Brussels
The EU foreign ministers will discuss military assistance and security guarantees to Ukraine, relations ․․․
 European Parliament committee calls on Turkey to recognize Armenian Genocide
The Committee on Foreign Affairs issued a report on Turkey...
 Azerbaijan ambassador to EU is warned for threats against European Parliament members who visited Armenia
The offices of the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, have described Vaqif Sadiqov’s demeanor as unacceptable…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos