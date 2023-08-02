EU Observation Mission to Armenia opens operation center in Kapan

On August 2, the operational base of the EU Observation Mission in Armenia was opened in Kapan.

In his speech, Head of the EU Mission to Armenia Markus Ritter expressed hope that the opening of this center will bring peace to Syunik.

“According to our plan, we intend to have 6 operational bases in Armenia and are practically close to implementing this. When we started our work in Armenia, we had only two permanent employees. I am pleased to announce that we already have 90 employees. Our permanent work centers are located in Martuni, Goris and Jermuk. Today we are opening a center in Kapan, after which we intend to open in Ijevan and Yeghegnadzor. The center in Kapan is very important from a military point of view, it will allow us to get better acquainted with the situation and prepare reports. This will also allow our observers to shorten the road of traffic. I hope that our presence here will contribute to the peace process,” he said.

In turn, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Jan Plešinger said, “We understand that the situation here is not easy, and the opening of this center will help us to observe, control the situation, bring stability, security and peace to this region.”

He also added that they are starting a new mission, an initiative called "Team Europe," and so far almost 42 projects have been implemented, worth about 116 million Euros.