The U.S. must stand with Armenia and Artsakh - Adam Schiff
The U.S. must stand with Armenia and Artsakh - Adam Schiff
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan's aggression is horrendous and unrelenting, Democratic Party Congressman Adam Schiff, the co-chair of the US Congressional Armenian Issues Caucus, referring to the blockade of Nagorno Karabakh by Azerbaijan, wrote on his X/Twitter account.

“Humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh isn't a provocation, it's a necessity. Azerbaijan MUST allow humanitarian resources through the Lachin corridor, and the U.S. must stand with Armenia and Artsakh,’ he wrote.

Azerbaijan has kept Nagorno Karabakh in blockade for seven months, depriving more than 120,000 people of food, medicine and other necessities. Armenia sent about 360 tons of humanitarian relief to Nagorno Karabakh last week but Azerbaijan does not allow it to pass through the checkpoint it has set up in Lachin corridor, adding fuel to the already deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh.

 

 

 
