Sending humanitarian cargo to Artsakh was not agreed with Baku

Despite the fact that the sending of a humanitarian convoy to [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh was not coordinated with the Azerbaijani authorities, the Russian peacekeeping contingent is actively engaged in the search for solutions and established constant contacts with both sides, Official Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, said at a weekly briefing.
“In this context, we believe that any accusations against Russian peacekeepers are counterproductive and do not reflect their real contribution to efforts of stabilizing the situation on the ground. Therefore, contacts have been established and, I believe that they will yield results,” she said.
The [Berdzor] Lachin Corridor has been closed since December 2022, which resulted in an extremely difficult humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. On July 26, Armenia sent around 400 tons of humanitarian aid with food and medicine. The trucks are currently parked at the entrance to the Lachin corridor.