We are working with the parties, and despite the fact that you [talking to a journalist] said public appeals do not work, we nevertheless reaffirm the need to urgently unblock the [Berdzor] Lachin corridor and ensure normal conditions for the life of the local population. This was stated at a weekly briefing on August 2 by the Official Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, answering the question of what was being done to unblock the Lachin corridor to ensure the supply of goods in order to avoid humanitarian catastrophes, given that Baku ignores public calls, including from outside Russia.
“Of course, a lot also depends on the political will and readiness for compromise. In this case, the tension can be diffused, and we are working with the parties to achieve this,” she said.