Russia confirms need for urgent unblocking of Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

We are working with the parties, and despite the fact that you [talking to a journalist] said public appeals do not work, we nevertheless reaffirm the need to urgently unblock the [Berdzor] Lachin corridor and ensure normal conditions for the life of the local population. This was stated at a weekly briefing on August 2 by the Official Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, answering the question of what was being done to unblock the Lachin corridor to ensure the supply of goods in order to avoid humanitarian catastrophes, given that Baku ignores public calls, including from outside Russia.

“Of course, a lot also depends on the political will and readiness for compromise. In this case, the tension can be diffused, and we are working with the parties to achieve this,” she said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
Canada calls on Azerbaijan to stop Lachin corridor blockage
The Canadian foreign ministry noted that it is concerned with the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Denis Gonchar: Russian diplomats will come to Armenia's Kapan in September regarding opening of consulate
Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry announced…
 Armenia, Azerbaijan not ready for peace treaty under any conditions, Russia MFA official says
Some difficult issues still need to be resolved, said Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry…
 Russia MFA: Armenia, Azerbaijan will carry out ‘home processing’ of Moscow proposals on de-escalation
“We expect that humanitarian considerations, caring for ordinary people will prevail over the political differences between Baku and Yerevan," said Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry…
 Russia MFA: Hastily prepared peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia will lead to new conflicts
"A hastily prepared, crude peace treaty will not bring lasting peace to the region,” said Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry…
 MFA spox: No change in matter of deploying CSTO monitoring mission on Armenia border with Azerbaijan
The position of the Armenian side has been submitted…
