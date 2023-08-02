News
Armenia MFA has phone conversation with Josep Borrell
Armenia MFA has phone conversation with Josep Borrell
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

On August 2, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, RA MFA reports.

The interlocutors exchanged views on regional security issues.

They discussed the worsening humanitarian crisis in [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the illegal blockade of the [Berdzor] Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the imperative of immediately lifting the blockade of the Lachin Corridor in line with the Orders of the International Court of Justice of February 22 and July 6, as well as the urgency of delivery of food, medicine and other basic necessities to Nagorno-Karabakh. The need to ensure full and uninterrupted functioning of the ICRC, the only humanitarian organization having access to Nagorno-Karabakh, was stressed. Foreign Minister described the case of abduction by the border guard service of Azerbaijan of Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transported from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia for medical treatment, as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

Minister Mirzoyan reiterated the position of the Armenian side on the importance of addressing the issues of rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh people under an international mechanism. It was emphasized that international partners should take clear steps to prevent the actions of Azerbaijan aimed at ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.
