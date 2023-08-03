Matters discussed related to entry procedures of Armenia citizens to Moldova

The ambassador of Armenia to Moldova, Vladimir Karapetyan, (diplomatic residence: Kyiv) met with the chief of the border police of Moldova, Rosian Vasiloi, the Armenian embassy in Ukraine informs.
The interlocutors discussed matters related to the cooperation between the border guard agencies of the two countries, in particular, the procedures for the entry of Armenian citizens into Moldova based on the international documents signed by Armenia and Moldova, as well as the opportunities for cooperation between the border police of Moldova and the embassy of Armenia.
Also, an agreement was reached to continue bilateral contacts and cooperation.