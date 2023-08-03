Newspaper: And what were they thinking until now regarding Karabakh issue?

Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Russia’s MFA representative Maria Zakharova particularly noted in yesterday's [press] briefing that any claim being presented to the RF [(Russian Federation)] regarding insufficient efforts seems doubly irrelevant after Armenia’s leadership recognized Artsakh as Azerbaijani.

Let's note that it is at least the second time that Russia, through its official representative, has issued such a harsh, targeted reminder. And earlier, a statement was made from Russia that recognition of Artsakh (as they say, Nagorno-Karabakh or simply Karabakh) as Azerbaijani by the RA authorities has radically changed the situation. And the remark or observation of the official representatives of Russia, as you like, is appropriate and correct.

And indeed, [Armenian PM] Nikol Pashinyan's denial of Artsakh, recognizing (declaring, proclaiming) Artsakh as Azerbaijani has radically changed the content of the situation. First, it further emboldened [Azerbaijani president Ilham] Aliyev, and he, feeling absolutely unpunished, undertook the blockade of Artsakh, then the siege, and now, in front of the eyes of the "civilized world," in broad daylight, as they say, he is carrying out the genocide of the indigenous Armenian population of Artsakh. On the other hand, no matter how justified and appropriate Zakharova's remark is, questions arise. First of all, what were they thinking until then when all the experts unanimously were claiming that Nikol Pashinyan has placed himself comfortably (even if not as a factor) in the focus of the aspirations of the West and the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem to quickly push Russia out of the region?

Were they really so naive that they didn't notice it? Hardly. So what was the problem? They thought, "where are they going to go from inside the submarine?" Or was it necessary at that moment? But the November 2020 statement has three signatures; didn't they notice its collapse in Russia? …Of course, it's easy to turn around and say that it's the choice of the Armenian people, what they chose, according to that everything happened; we can't do anything. But it is more typical of Nikol Pashinyan to put all the blame on others. And in Russia it seems they have "become concerned" a little a little late.