Frank Pallone: Azerbaijan president not interested in dispelling Karabakh Armenians’ security concerns
Frank Pallone: Azerbaijan president not interested in dispelling Karabakh Armenians’ security concerns
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Frank Pallone, a member of the US House of Representatives and Co-Chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, publicly expressed his concern about Azerbaijan's actions in Nagorno-Karabakh, reported the VOA Armenian Service.

As per the US congressman, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev's actions continue to show that he is not interested in dispelling concerns about the safety and security of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, which are a necessary condition for a lasting peace settlement.

Instead, Aliyev continues to sabotage the respective peace talks with Armenia and uses pressure tactics, hoping to starve the people of Nagorno-Karabakh in their historic homeland, or force them to submit to his brutal rule, Pallone stressed.

According to him, Azerbaijan continues to block the Lachin corridor, preventing the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh from receiving food, medical supplies, and energy sources.

This is a violation of international law and a clear campaign of ethnic cleansing by the Aliyev regime. The international community, including the United States and the United Nations, can and should take clear steps to prevent further deepening of this humanitarian crisis, noted the US congressman.

Also, Frank Pallone called on the US State Department to use all available diplomatic tools, including sanctions, to end this blockade.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
