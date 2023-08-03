News
University students from Karabakh continue protest outside Red Cross office in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A group of university students from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have assembled again today outside International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Armenian to continue their protest in defense of Artsakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted by Azerbaijan a few days ago.

They are chanting "Freedom to Vagif Khachatryan."

Khachatryan's daughter, Vera Khachatryan, demands a video call with her father in order to personally make sure that he is okay or whether he is still alive.

"We are not going anywhere, we are waiting. We have given time again, we are waiting until tomorrow, so that at least the girl will be allowed to talk to her father by video call", said a protester.

On July 29, the representatives of the border guard service of Azerbaijan abducted 68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transferred from Artsakh to Armenia by way of the ICRC to undergo surgery, from the Azerbaijani "checkpoint" illegally located in the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
