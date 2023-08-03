News
News
Kuaishou social network representative: We are looking at Armenia market for long-term prospect
Kuaishou social network representative: We are looking at Armenia market for long-term prospect
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

By Paruyr Sinyavski

BEIJING. – Wang Lu, director of international relations at Kuaishou company, commented on the possible entry of this social media platform into the Armenian market.

"Kuaishou social network is Tik-Tok's main competitor inside China, but outside China it is two apps representing one country; we can call it competition-cooperation. So far, our platform can be downloaded in 30 countries, we are represented mainly in North Africa and, more broadly, in South America and Latin America. Our app is used by more than one billion people worldwide.

"As for the development of the market in Armenia, we are currently considering this opportunity in terms of a long-term p prospect. At the moment, our strategy focuses on Africa and Eurasia, which includes your country; but we will start to study this matter more thoroughly from next year and discuss a detailed action plan," Wang Lu said.

Kuaishou is a Chinese social network created in 2011, an app for sharing videos and live broadcasts, and is actually the main social media app of China for watching short videos. The Kuaishou app is popular among Chinese people who broadcast their lives online not only in big cities, but also in villages in remote regions and provinces.
Հայերեն and Русский
