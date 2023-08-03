News
Visit by representatives of UN office, agencies in Armenia planned today in Kornidzor village border area
Visit by representatives of UN office, agencies in Armenia planned today in Kornidzor village border area
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A visit by representatives of the UN office and agencies in Armenia is planned today at the border area of Kornidzor village. Then there will be meetings in Goris city.

It's day nine and still no movement. No new developments took place during the night, and the 21 trucks loaded with humanitarian cargo from Armenia to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are still waiting at the border area of Kornidzor. In the last two trucks, there are solely sweets, mainly with a long shelf life, which are stored under refrigerated conditions. In most of the other 19 trucks as well, the refrigeration mode is always on during the day, so that the medicine, milk powder, and baby food in these trucks do not spoil prematurely.
